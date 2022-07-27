Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

REF: KECOBO/EXT/10/2022

Gross Salary: Kshs.34, 721 p.m

Responsibilities

Clean and tidy up surfaces and assigned offices;

Move and arrange office furniture, equipment, machinery and stationery;

Prepare tea and snacks for authorized officers and guests and cleaning of utensils;

Collect and dispatch mail and parcels;

Open and lock up offices; and

Operate basic office equipment which includes photocopying, binding and lamination.

Qualifications

Served as Office Assistant for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (minus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution.

Ability to take instructions and good customer care etiquette and positive attitude;

Computer proficiency; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria may send their applications including cover letter, duly completed application for employment form (Download from KECOBO website), CV, three (3) reference letters, daytime telephone contacts and copies of relevant certificates/ testimonials to:

The Executive Director

Kenya Copyright Board

P.O. BOX 34670-00100

Nairobi

OR drop at NHIF Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road.

The closing date is 15th August 2022

Applicants are advised to comply with chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Shortlisted applicants only will be contacted.

Qualified persons living with disability, women, and those from marginalized and minority communities are encouraged to apply.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER