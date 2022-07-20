Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



OFFICE ASSISTANT (1 POSITION) EPRA JOB GRADE 10 (PERMANENT &

PENSIONABLE)

REF: VA/59/6/2022

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver letters, parcels, and documents;

Receive letters and record them;

Oversee office cleaning and repairs;

Frank letters for posting and deliver them to the post office;

Performing office and messengerial duties.

Qualifications

At least a mean grade D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computers; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.

How to Apply

Mandatory Requirements for all Positions

Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application:

A Signed application letter; A detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, level of education and names of at least three professional referees, two of which must be working in the current organization; Copies of academic and professional certificates; Copy of Birth Certificate; and Copy of National Identification Card.

Interested and qualified individuals are required to submit their applications through email Recruitment22@epra.go.ke not later than 5.00 p.m. on 31st July 2022, addressed to the undersigned:

The Director General,

Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA),

P.O Box 42681 – 00100,

Nairobi.

EPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to avail original and copy of application letter, Curriculum Vitae; certified copies of the relevant academic and professional certificates; national identity card; birth certificate and valid clearance certificates from KRA; HELB; EACC; Credit Reference Bureau and Kenya Police as per chapter six of the Constitution during the interview.