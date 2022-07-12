Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

DRIVER/ OFFICE ASSISTANT

Our Client is looking for an aggressive, performance driven Driver/ Office Assistant.  The job incumbent will be responsible for driving authorized personnel to project sites and delivery and collection services as may be requested by administration team.

Key Responsibilities

  • Drive assigned vehicle and transport authorized personnel to various project and meeting destination sites.
  • Collects and delivers mail, and other communications from and to various destinations
  • Responsible for the day-to-day care and maintenance of the assigned vehicle, check oil, water, battery, brakes, tyres etc.
  • Arranges for the vehicle repairs and service at the required schedule.
  • Log in all trips, daily mileage, gas consumption, oil changes, greasing etc.
  • Ensures that in the event of an accident, the company rules/policies and traffic regulations are followed.
  • Carry out banking/financial and other office out-door mesenterial duties;
  • Support the administrator in receipt and dispatch of project materials and transport the same as may be required
  • Perform other office duties including photocopying, faxing, scanning etc. as may be required by the administrator

Required Qualifications

  • A minimum of KCSE level with grade D;
  • A valid driving license B,C,D,E;
  • Certificate of good conduct
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a busy office.
  • Experience working with private sector or development organizations will be an added advantage
  • Be fluent in English Language, written and oral and a good command of Kiswahili;

Required Skills and Competencies

  • Cautious with defensive driving skills;
  • Presentable with excellent interpersonal skills;
  • Demonstrate confidentiality of information
  • Must be initiative and have high moral integrity;
  • A good team player;
  • Ready to work for long hours
  • Adherence to Company values

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV with a cover letter indicating your daytime telephone numbers, address, 3 referees from organizations you have recently served and your salary expectation to:

E-mail address: info@humanasset.co.ke

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 14th July, 2022 and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

