DRIVER/ OFFICE ASSISTANT

Our Client is looking for an aggressive, performance driven Driver/ Office Assistant. The job incumbent will be responsible for driving authorized personnel to project sites and delivery and collection services as may be requested by administration team.

Key Responsibilities

Drive assigned vehicle and transport authorized personnel to various project and meeting destination sites.

Collects and delivers mail, and other communications from and to various destinations

Responsible for the day-to-day care and maintenance of the assigned vehicle, check oil, water, battery, brakes, tyres etc.

Arranges for the vehicle repairs and service at the required schedule.

Log in all trips, daily mileage, gas consumption, oil changes, greasing etc.

Ensures that in the event of an accident, the company rules/policies and traffic regulations are followed.

Carry out banking/financial and other office out-door mesenterial duties;

Support the administrator in receipt and dispatch of project materials and transport the same as may be required

Perform other office duties including photocopying, faxing, scanning etc. as may be required by the administrator

Required Qualifications

A minimum of KCSE level with grade D;

A valid driving license B,C,D,E;

Certificate of good conduct

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a busy office.

Experience working with private sector or development organizations will be an added advantage

Be fluent in English Language, written and oral and a good command of Kiswahili;

Required Skills and Competencies

Cautious with defensive driving skills;

Presentable with excellent interpersonal skills;

Demonstrate confidentiality of information

Must be initiative and have high moral integrity;

A good team player;

Ready to work for long hours

Adherence to Company values

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV with a cover letter indicating your daytime telephone numbers, address, 3 referees from organizations you have recently served and your salary expectation to:

E-mail address: info@humanasset.co.ke

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 14th July, 2022 and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.