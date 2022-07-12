Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
DRIVER/ OFFICE ASSISTANT
Our Client is looking for an aggressive, performance driven Driver/ Office Assistant. The job incumbent will be responsible for driving authorized personnel to project sites and delivery and collection services as may be requested by administration team.
Key Responsibilities
- Drive assigned vehicle and transport authorized personnel to various project and meeting destination sites.
- Collects and delivers mail, and other communications from and to various destinations
- Responsible for the day-to-day care and maintenance of the assigned vehicle, check oil, water, battery, brakes, tyres etc.
- Arranges for the vehicle repairs and service at the required schedule.
- Log in all trips, daily mileage, gas consumption, oil changes, greasing etc.
- Ensures that in the event of an accident, the company rules/policies and traffic regulations are followed.
- Carry out banking/financial and other office out-door mesenterial duties;
- Support the administrator in receipt and dispatch of project materials and transport the same as may be required
- Perform other office duties including photocopying, faxing, scanning etc. as may be required by the administrator
Required Qualifications
- A minimum of KCSE level with grade D;
- A valid driving license B,C,D,E;
- Certificate of good conduct
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a busy office.
- Experience working with private sector or development organizations will be an added advantage
- Be fluent in English Language, written and oral and a good command of Kiswahili;
Required Skills and Competencies
- Cautious with defensive driving skills;
- Presentable with excellent interpersonal skills;
- Demonstrate confidentiality of information
- Must be initiative and have high moral integrity;
- A good team player;
- Ready to work for long hours
- Adherence to Company values
How to Apply
If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV with a cover letter indicating your daytime telephone numbers, address, 3 referees from organizations you have recently served and your salary expectation to:
E-mail address: info@humanasset.co.ke
The closing date for applications is Thursday, 14th July, 2022 and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>