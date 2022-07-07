Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Office Assistant

Job Purpose:        

Perform a wider range of simple tasks, activities and general routine office services which include providing cleaning services, undertaking messangerial duties and preparation of tea and refreshment among others.

Qualifications

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain);
  • Proficiency in computer application; and
  • Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Key Competencies and skills

  • Interpersonal skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Positive working attributes
  • Ability to take instructions.
  • Creativity and innovation

Job Specification

Key Duties & Responsibilities

  • Maintain general cleanliness of offices, machines, equipment and apparatus;
  • Collect and dispose waste;
  • Prepare and serve office tea and other refreshments;
  • Move or carry office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement;
  • Collect and deliver office items, documents, mail, parcels and postage;
  • Undertake photocopying and document binding;
  • Locking and opening office premises.
  • Arrange for meeting venues; and
  • Keep an inventory of kitchen equipment.

How to Apply

Applicants are notified of the following:

  • Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke
  • All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.
  • The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.
  • There are No fees charged.
  • Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate. 
  • In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions, 
  • please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke , 
  • hr@biovax.go.ke

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

