Office Assistant
Job Purpose:
Perform a wider range of simple tasks, activities and general routine office services which include providing cleaning services, undertaking messangerial duties and preparation of tea and refreshment among others.
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain);
- Proficiency in computer application; and
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.
Key Competencies and skills
- Interpersonal skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Positive working attributes
- Ability to take instructions.
- Creativity and innovation
Job Specification
Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Maintain general cleanliness of offices, machines, equipment and apparatus;
- Collect and dispose waste;
- Prepare and serve office tea and other refreshments;
- Move or carry office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement;
- Collect and deliver office items, documents, mail, parcels and postage;
- Undertake photocopying and document binding;
- Locking and opening office premises.
- Arrange for meeting venues; and
- Keep an inventory of kitchen equipment.
How to Apply
Applicants are notified of the following:
- Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke
- All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.
- The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.
- There are No fees charged.
- Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate.
- In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions,
- please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke ,
- hr@biovax.go.ke
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
