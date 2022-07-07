Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

Job Purpose:

Perform a wider range of simple tasks, activities and general routine office services which include providing cleaning services, undertaking messangerial duties and preparation of tea and refreshment among others.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain);

Proficiency in computer application; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Key Competencies and skills

Interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail.

Positive working attributes

Ability to take instructions.

Creativity and innovation

Job Specification

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Maintain general cleanliness of offices, machines, equipment and apparatus;

Collect and dispose waste;

Prepare and serve office tea and other refreshments;

Move or carry office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement;

Collect and deliver office items, documents, mail, parcels and postage;

Undertake photocopying and document binding;

Locking and opening office premises.

Arrange for meeting venues; and

Keep an inventory of kitchen equipment.

How to Apply

Applicants are notified of the following:

Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke

All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.

The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.

There are No fees charged.

Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate.

In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions,

please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke ,

hr@biovax.go.ke

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.