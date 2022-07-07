Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Administrator
Job Purpose:
Provide front office services for the smooth coordination of activities in the Institute and serve as the point of linkage between the Institute and visitors.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Secretarial Studies; Business and Office Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences Plus Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in computer application skills; and
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.
Key Competencies and skills
- Integrity, transparency, and accountability.
- Planning and execution skills.
- Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and on strict deadlines.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Creativity and innovative.
- Result-driven.
Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Take oral dictation;
- Manage e-office;
- Undertake word and data processing;
- Operate office equipment;
- Attend to visitors and clients;
- Handle telephone calls;
- Coordinate schedules of meetings and appointments;
- Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials;
- Ensure security, integrity confidentiality of data;
- Prepare responses to routine correspondence;
- Establish and monitor procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;
- Maintain an up-to date filing system in the office;
- Manage office protocol and etiquette;
- Manage petty cash; and
- Supervise office cleanliness.
Terms of Service
- The successful applicant will be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.
How to Apply
Applicants are notified of the following:
- Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke
- All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.
- The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.
- There are No fees charged.
- Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate.
- In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions,
- please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke ,
- hr@biovax.go.ke
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
