Office Administrator 

Job Purpose:        

Provide front office services for the smooth coordination of activities in the Institute and serve as the point of linkage between the Institute and visitors.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Secretarial Studies; Business and Office Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences Plus Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution;
  • Proficiency in computer application skills; and
  • Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Key Competencies and skills

  • Integrity, transparency, and accountability.
  • Planning and execution skills.
  • Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and on strict deadlines.
  • Interpersonal skills.
  • Creativity and innovative.
  • Result-driven.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

  • Take oral dictation;
  • Manage e-office;
  • Undertake word and data processing;
  • Operate office equipment;
  • Attend to visitors and clients;
  • Handle telephone calls;
  • Coordinate schedules of meetings and appointments;
  • Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials;
  • Ensure security, integrity confidentiality of data;
  • Prepare responses to routine correspondence;
  • Establish and monitor procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;
  • Maintain an up-to date filing system in the office;
  • Manage office protocol and etiquette;
  • Manage petty cash; and
  • Supervise office cleanliness.

Terms of Service

  • The successful applicant will be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.

How to Apply

Applicants are notified of the following:

  • Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke
  • All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.
  • The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.
  • There are No fees charged.
  • Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate. 
  • In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions, 
  • please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke , 
  • hr@biovax.go.ke

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

