Office Administrator

Job Purpose:

Provide front office services for the smooth coordination of activities in the Institute and serve as the point of linkage between the Institute and visitors.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Secretarial Studies; Business and Office Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences Plus Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application skills; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Key Competencies and skills

Integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Planning and execution skills.

Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and on strict deadlines.

Interpersonal skills.

Creativity and innovative.

Result-driven.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Take oral dictation;

Manage e-office;

Undertake word and data processing;

Operate office equipment;

Attend to visitors and clients;

Handle telephone calls;

Coordinate schedules of meetings and appointments;

Ensure security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials;

Ensure security, integrity confidentiality of data;

Prepare responses to routine correspondence;

Establish and monitor procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;

Maintain an up-to date filing system in the office;

Manage office protocol and etiquette;

Manage petty cash; and

Supervise office cleanliness.

Terms of Service

The successful applicant will be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.

How to Apply

Applicants are notified of the following:

Detailed job description requirements, and how to apply are available on https://recruitment.biovax.go.ke and at http://www.health.go.ke

All applications MUST be received on or before 21st July, 2022 by 5.00 pm East African Time.

East African Time. The Kenya Biovax is an equal opportunity employer, Persons with disability, female, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply.

There are No fees charged.

Canvassing for any kind will result in disqualification of the candidate.

In case of any further clarification or inquiries about the advertised positions,

please do not hesitate to reach out on: Email address: info@biovax.go.ke ,

hr@biovax.go.ke

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.