Office Administrator

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Management, Business and Office Management, Business Administration from a recognized institution;

Passed in the following subjects offered by the Kenya National Examinations Council: Shorthand III (Minimum 100W.P.M.) Typewriting III (50 W.P.M.), or computerized document processing III Business English III d. Commerce II Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III Secretarial Duties II;and Office Practice II; Proficiency in computer application from a recognized institution;

Have attended a Public Relations and Customer care course lasting not less than two (2) weeks; and

Demonstrated outstanding professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

For details on job description and specifications of the above advertised positions, visit our website http://www.nita.go.ke. Candidates are also required to download and duly fill the NITA APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR&A/F/33 using the link below: Interested persons who meet the requirements should submit their application through Post Office, email, or by hand delivery, clearly stating the position and job reference number on both the cover letter and envelope , together with a detailed CV, Certified Copies of Academic Certificates, Copy of National Identity Card, Names and Telephone Contacts ofthree referees, so as to reach the Authority by 8th August 2022 ,5.00 PM (East Africa Time) to:-

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL

NATIONAL INDUTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORITY

P.O BOX 74494 -00200

NAIROBI.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present Originals of the following documents during interviews:-

National Identity Card

Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts

Any other supporting documents and testimonials

Please note:

NITA is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution Chapter 232(1) on Fair Competition and Merit, Representation of Kenyan diverse communities and Affording equal employment opportunities to Men and Women, Members of all Ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

THEREFORE, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification