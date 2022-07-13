Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) is a body corporate established under the Nurses and Midwives Act cap257 of the laws of Kenya, whose mandate is to regulate nursing education and practice.

The Council wishes to recruit highly competent, passionate, dedicated and self- driven individual to fill the following vacant positions:

SENIOR OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR; JOB GRADE NCK – 5 (1 Position) – TERMS OF SERVICE – PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE

Salary: from Kshs. 137,607 – 162,609 per month

Responsibilities

Supporting the conducting of Council meetings;

Preparing invitations to committee members and follow-ups; Making travel arrangements for the Council and Registrar/CEO; Event Management Coordination;

Correspondence management;

Receiving Registrar/CEO’s guests, ensuring security of office equipment, data and managing e-office;

Planning and organizing meetings, workshop/conferences and seminars; operating office equipment;

Responding to correspondences; Attending to visitors/clients; and

Handling telephone calls, enquiries and appointments and Managing petty office cash.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Served in the grade of Office Administrator for a minimum period of four (4) years; Bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management/Administration or Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution plus a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution;

a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution; Proficiency in computer applications;

Demonstrated merit and ability in work performance and results; and Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

Key Competencies & Skills

Communication skills Customer Service skills Interpersonal skills Organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure Telephone Etiquette Emotional intelligence Confidentiality

Integrity

How to Apply

Closes; 26th July 2022