Office Accountant – Finance & Administration Unit, Samuel Hall

Location Nairobi, Kenya

Position Office Accountant

Contract duration 24 months with a 3-month probation

Vacancy closure Open until filled

Samuel Hall is seeking a highly motivated individual to join its team for a full-time position as an Office Accountant in Nairobi, Kenya. The Office Accountant will work under the Finance & Administration Unit and report to the Finance Manager and Director of Finance and Administration.

Required

Excellent spoken and written skills in English (additional languages a plus).

Keen attention to detail

Ability to be patient and to work well within a global team

Ability to cope well under pressure, work occasionally irregular hours and meet tight deadlines

A minimum of 3 years of relevant experience (e.g., Accounts, Finance, Economics, Commerce field)

Demonstrated interest in humanitarian and development work, foreign affairs

Desirable

A BA or Masters degree in Accounts, Finance, Economics, Commerce, or a relevant field

Proficiency in computer applications (XERO, Quick books, petty cash, Excel etc)

Valid membership in any professional body in good standing institution (ACCA, ICPAK etc).

How to Apply

All applicants should send their cover letter, CV and the job application form (see attached on vacancy post) in

separate PDF files, each labelled: “CL/CV – Full name of Applicant” with the email subject line clearly expressed:

“Name – Office Accountant“. Three references should also be included.

Email for submission careers@samuelhall.org

Samuel Hall is an equal opportunities employer. Applicants who do not follow the required format will not be considered. Only selected applicants will be notified, and interviews are conducted on a rolling basis.