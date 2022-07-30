Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – The driver of Nyandarua Deputy Governor, Cecila Mbuthia, was captured on camera harassing a motorist while drunk.

The rogue diver hit someone’s car while driving recklessly in the Governor’s official vehicle and instead of paying for the damages, he bragged that he is untouchable and sped off.

A social media user shared the video on social media and called out the driver.

“It’s so unfortunate that this drunk driver of deputy governor for Nyandarua county hit someone’s car damaging all the right doors completely and he was miserably left on his own to repair his car,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.