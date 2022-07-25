Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Prior to being unveiled as a housemate on the Big Brother Level Up season, Hermes often took to Instagram to share photos of him and one of his partners.

Recall that Hermes had quite a unique story during the launch on July 24.

The male housemate said he has two women he is intimate with and who also know each other.

We shared photos of him and his two partners earlier and a quick check on Instagram revealed that he shared nude photos of him and one of his partners.

In one of the post, he wrote;

Back to Eden

A love story untold

Defiance to divinity

Sacrificing peace

In search of conviction

Finding new truth

Informing divinity

Deformity to form a new

In awe of acceptance

So help us God



-Ase

In another post he wrote;

Accepting truth

In her beauty and ugly

Manifesting truth

In thoughts and duty

Accepting a now

In all her glory and burdens

Seeking truth

Finding balance



-Human

Check out the photos