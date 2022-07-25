Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, July 25, 2022 – Prior to being unveiled as a housemate on the Big Brother Level Up season, Hermes often took to Instagram to share photos of him and one of his partners.
Recall that Hermes had quite a unique story during the launch on July 24.
The male housemate said he has two women he is intimate with and who also know each other.
We shared photos of him and his two partners earlier and a quick check on Instagram revealed that he shared nude photos of him and one of his partners.
In one of the post, he wrote;
Back to Eden
A love story untold
Defiance to divinity
Sacrificing peace
In search of conviction
Finding new truth
Informing divinity
Deformity to form a new
In awe of acceptance
So help us God
-Ase
In another post he wrote;
Accepting truth
In her beauty and ugly
Manifesting truth
In thoughts and duty
Accepting a now
In all her glory and burdens
Seeking truth
Finding balance
-Human
Check out the photos
