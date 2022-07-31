Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – NRG radio presenter Miss Nerima has been exposed on the Buyer Beware Facebook group after she conned a lady over Ksh 120,000.

Nerima booked an Airbnb in Kileleshwa on June 11th for 2 nights but kept on extending the dates.

She then disappeared without paying.

The victim has been trying to reach out to Miss Nerima and pleading with her to settle the debt but she keeps on lying to her.

This is how she was paraded online for being a con.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.