Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of taking diverting funds allocated to the National Police Service (NPS) and allocating them to the Azimio La Umoja presidential campaigns.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza manifesto launch, Gachagua alleged that the Office of the President altered the police budget to fund the Constitution (Amendment) Bill famously known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Raila Odinga’s campaigns.

He blamed an accounting officer at the Office of the President for taking directives from his boss to divert police funds.

“The fund at the Office of the President is controlled by the accounting officer, that fund for the last 5 years is what has been diverted to fund the BBI and the Azimio campaign,” alleged Gachagua.

Further, Gachagua went ahead to claim that the Office of the President took away money allocated to criminal intelligence and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and used it to fund political activities aimed at ensuring Deputy President William Ruto does not ascend to the presidency in August.

“Money meant for criminal intelligence by the DCI has been held at the Office of the President and is being used to fund political activities,” he said.

Gachagua said when Ruto becomes president, he will revert the funds to the rightful departments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.