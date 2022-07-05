Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto may never lie to Kenyans again after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s eldest brother, Oburu Odinga, and Siaya Senator James Orengo, exposed him badly.

Speaking over the weekend, the two blasted Ruto for lying to Kenyans over his Bottom-Up economic model.

Oburu wondered how Ruto is going to deliver on the promises that he has promised Boda Boda and women groups in the country.

He accused the DP, saying his economic approach does not have a clear roadmap on how the resources he had promised will get down to the grassroots.

“Don’t preach empty promises. What are you going to use to get developments to the grassroots? Is it just a handout approach where you will take Ksh500 billion shillings and distribute them to Boda Boda and women? How is that going to help and develop them? Please don’t cheat people,” stated Oburu.

His sentiments were also echoed by Orengo, who said there is nothing Ruto can do that he could not have done in the last ten years.

Orengo washed Ruto’s economic approach down the drainage, saying he should have initiated Bottom-up when he was in government for the last ten years.

He also poked holes in Ruto’s economic model, saying it does not have clear mechanisms on how resources will get down to the common citizens, unlike Raila who initiated devolution to achieve that.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.