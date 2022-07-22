Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – It appears Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has been lying to Kenyans all this while.

This is after it emerged that he has never worked as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant (PA) as he has been saying.

This was revealed by Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe, who dismissed Gachagua’s claims that he once served as Uhuru’s PA.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Murathe argued that the only instance Uhuru and Rigathi worked together was during the latter’s stint as a special District Officer (DO).

According to Murathe, Rigathi was just a mere public servant and by coincidence, Uhuru was appointed to the same Ministry he was serving in.

“Rigathi has never been Uhuru’s PA and people should debunk this theory. Rigathi was a special DO in the late President Daniel Moi’s regime. When Uhuru was appointed to the Ministry of Local Government, he met Rigathi there. He was a civil servant attached to that Ministry and as such had to work together,” Murathe remarked.

He went on to narrate that Uhuru chose Njee Muturi as his personal assistant upon assuming power in 2013.

Murathe’s remarks were in response to Gachagua’s assertion that he served as Uhuru’s PA.

Rigathi is on record proclaiming that he knows President Uhuru better on the basis that he served as his PA.

“From 2002, I served as the personal assistant to Uhuru Kenyatta,” remarked Rigathi during a rally in June, but as it turns out, the Mathira MP was lying as he was never the PA to the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.