Monday, July 18, 2022 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has absolved President Uhuru Kenyatta from any blame over his woes after the Supreme Court dealt him the final blow in his bid for Mombasa governorship.

Speaking during an interview, Sonko reiterated that Uhuru did not have a hand in the High Court ruling that dealt his political career a severe blow.

According to Sonko, the Judiciary – under Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome – is an independent body and the President cannot influence matters before the courts.

He noted that the Chief Justice is solely responsible for the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his impeachment – noting that he would petition the East Africa Court of Justice.

“Martha Koome had already taken the opinion that impeached governors are not supposed to be on the ballot which is against the constitution,” he noted.

The ruling means that Sonko can never vie or hold any public office by virtue of having been impeached.

He has since appealed the ruling to the East Africa Court of Justice.

