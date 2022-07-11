Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Tennis star, Novak Djokovic, defeated Nick Kyrgios during the men’s singles final tennis match of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, July 10.

It was Djokovic’s a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam. He won with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge unravelled after a blistering start.

Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras’s mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men’s record of eight held by Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 majors.

He is also just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Federer, Sampras and Bjorn Borg.