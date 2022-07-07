Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 July 2022 – Modollar Mapesa is a well-known fraudster who was mentioned by Edgar Obare in his famous expose on Wash Wash criminals in Nairobi.

He is involved in fake money printing and other shady deals that have seen innocent Kenyans lose their hard-earned cash.

Several people have come forward and exposed the flamboyant fraudster after losing money to him but he is still walking free.

In this latest video that he posted on his Instagram account, he is seen sweeping wads of cash in his lavish house, just to prove that money is not a problem.

It is believed that he bribes rogue police officers to offer him protection and that’s why he is yet to be arrested.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.