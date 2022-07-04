Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – Police have gunned down an armed robber who is behind violent robbery attacks in estates around Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

The suspected thug, identified as Jonte, was gunned down during a foiled robbery attempt on Monday morning.

Police recovered a pistol and a dagger from him.

An undercover cop who shared photos of the slain thug warned his accomplices that it is just a matter of time before they are wiped out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.