Saturday, July 9, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that he does not wish to remain in power beyond August 9.

Addressing religious leaders from Mt. Kenya at State House yesterday, Uhuru said that being in power is a difficult job, and he does not wish to extend his term even for one day.

According to the Head of State, being president has denied him sleep and that 10 years were enough for him.

“I don’t want to remain in power as they allege. This is a difficult job, no sleep. This house is full of challenges and ten years for me is enough. I am waiting for 9th August,” stated Uhuru.

At the same time, Uhuru blasted his Deputy, William Ruto, for claiming that he was using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to extend his term in office.

“Those who wanted to slap me because I was about to give up the seat were the same ones who accused me of trying to use BBI to extend my term.

“How was I extending power which I had given up on?” wondered Uhuru.

Uhuru noted that State House is not a place for fun and merrymaking and that he was looking forward to ending his term and heading home like his predecessor, the late Mwai Kibaki.

