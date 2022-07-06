Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – North West, 9, looked like a mini version of her dad Kanye West as she wore his vintage jacket while stepping out with her mother Kim Kardashian on Tuesday, July 5.

North and Kim were in Paris for the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show.

North’s vintage bomber jacket was from her dad’s former streetwear brand, the now defunct Noughties Pastelle brand – with items from the collection now so rare that earlier this year a jacket from the brand was on sale for a whopping $10,000.

The 9-year-old also carried a mini Balenciaga bag, which sells for £1,350 and hard wedged crocs from the Spanish fashion line costing £675.

