NordFX Super Lottery: First 54 Prizes Worth $20,000 Drawn
July 4, 2022
The first draw of the Super Lottery by brokerage NordFX took place on July 4, 2022. It was online, and anyone could follow the prize draw on the Internet. The video of the draw has been posted on the company’s official YouTube channel.
Draw No. 1 included tickets credited to NordFX clients from March 01 to June 30, 2022. There were 54 prizes for a total of $20,000. The winners are the holders of the following lottery tickets:
|Prize amount, $
|No. of the winning ticket
|Prize amount, $
|No. of the winning ticket
|Prize amount, $
|No. of the winning ticket
|1250
|33946
|250
|34651
|250
|31421
|1250
|32427
|250
|30728
|250
|33334
|1250
|30981
|250
|34287
|250
|35040
|1250
|34860
|250
|29658
|250
|28560
|500
|34350
|250
|28874
|250
|28032
|500
|34189
|250
|35681
|250
|35494
|500
|29741
|250
|33276
|250
|32916
|500
|29986
|250
|31523
|250
|29431
|500
|34764
|250
|27819
|250
|28948
|500
|31639
|250
|28274
|250
|28579
|500
|33474
|250
|28218
|250
|31527
|500
|28342
|250
|35151
|250
|34513
|500
|28254
|250
|33464
|250
|30658
|500
|35703
|250
|34283
|250
|32005
|250
|29030
|250
|28947
|250
|34739
|250
|34753
|250
|33714
|250
|32203
|250
|31828
|250
|28843
|250
|28600
|250
|28296
|250
|28820
|250
|27968
According to the rules, the prize funds can be used by the lottery winner in trading or withdrawn from the account at any time by any of the available methods and without any restrictions.
The next draws will take place on October 06, 2022 (tickets accrued from March 01 to September 30, 2022, prize fund $20,000), and on January 04, 2023 (tickets accrued from March 01 to December 31, 2022, the prize fund $60,000).
You can enter the lottery and get a chance to win one or even several cash prizes, including two super prizes of $10,000 each, at any time. It is enough to have a Pro account at NordFX (and for those who do not have it – register and open a new one), top it up with $200 and… just trade.
Having made a trading turnover of only 2 lots in Forex currency pairs or gold (or 4 lots in silver), the trader will automatically receive a virtual lottery ticket. The number of such lottery tickets for one participant is not limited. The more deposits and the greater the turnover, the more lottery tickets the participant will have, and the greater the chances of becoming a winner. Terms of participation are available on the NordFX website https://nordfx.com/.
Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.
