NordFX Super Lottery: First 54 Prizes Worth $20,000 Drawn

July 4, 2022



The first draw of the Super Lottery by brokerage NordFX took place on July 4, 2022. It was online, and anyone could follow the prize draw on the Internet. The video of the draw has been posted on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Draw No. 1 included tickets credited to NordFX clients from March 01 to June 30, 2022. There were 54 prizes for a total of $20,000. The winners are the holders of the following lottery tickets:

Prize amount, $ No. of the winning ticket Prize amount, $ No. of the winning ticket Prize amount, $ No. of the winning ticket 1250 33946 250 34651 250 31421 1250 32427 250 30728 250 33334 1250 30981 250 34287 250 35040 1250 34860 250 29658 250 28560 500 34350 250 28874 250 28032 500 34189 250 35681 250 35494 500 29741 250 33276 250 32916 500 29986 250 31523 250 29431 500 34764 250 27819 250 28948 500 31639 250 28274 250 28579 500 33474 250 28218 250 31527 500 28342 250 35151 250 34513 500 28254 250 33464 250 30658 500 35703 250 34283 250 32005 250 29030 250 28947 250 34739 250 34753 250 33714 250 32203 250 31828 250 28843 250 28600 250 28296 250 28820 250 27968

According to the rules, the prize funds can be used by the lottery winner in trading or withdrawn from the account at any time by any of the available methods and without any restrictions.

The next draws will take place on October 06, 2022 (tickets accrued from March 01 to September 30, 2022, prize fund $20,000), and on January 04, 2023 (tickets accrued from March 01 to December 31, 2022, the prize fund $60,000).

You can enter the lottery and get a chance to win one or even several cash prizes, including two super prizes of $10,000 each, at any time. It is enough to have a Pro account at NordFX (and for those who do not have it – register and open a new one), top it up with $200 and… just trade.

Having made a trading turnover of only 2 lots in Forex currency pairs or gold (or 4 lots in silver), the trader will automatically receive a virtual lottery ticket. The number of such lottery tickets for one participant is not limited. The more deposits and the greater the turnover, the more lottery tickets the participant will have, and the greater the chances of becoming a winner. Terms of participation are available on the NordFX website https://nordfx.com/.

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.