Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – A woman set tongues wagging after she made a shocking revelation on how she used ‘Juju’ to stop her husband from cheating.

She boldly revealed that she locked her Cameroonian lover in a bottle to make him submissive and remain faithful to only her.

The woman shared a video with her husband named Michael and said that because of the ‘Juju’ bottle she locked him in, he does not cheat, whereas she cheats on him freely.

She bragged about how strong the charm she used on him is, such that no woman would be able to snatch him from her.

Watch video.

