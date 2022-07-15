Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies may starve of sex for weeks until after the August elections.

This is after Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru asked women to deny their lovers’ conjugal rights until Ruto wins the election.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza rally, Waruguru asked the women to abstain from their conjugal duties until Ruto is declared the winner in the August 9 General Election.

“Naomba hiyo siku ikifika msikule tamu usiku. Hiyo siku hakuna sacramenti. Na wanawake hakuna sacramenti. Sacramenti ni baada ya William Ruto kushinda. (I am pleading with you not to enjoy the sweet thing at night. On that day there is no sacrament. The sacrament is after William Ruto is declared the winner),” she said amid cheers from the crowd.

At the same time, she asked Kenya Kwanza supporters not to go home after voting but to remain at polling centers to ‘protect’ Ruto’s votes.

She questioned if Ruto looked like an individual who would allow being rigged out of their victory.

The legislator expressed his confidence in a Ruto presidency, stating that he is accepted across the country.

Mtalinda kura ya Ruto? Mtajitolea kuwa agents? Mtajitolea kuchunga kura mpaka ihesabiwe? Sisi ni watu wa kuibiwa kura. Msitupe network mtupe ambaye amekubaliwa kuanzia pwani; Mombasa, Kwale Kilifi kwenda mpaka border ya Ethiopia, kwenda mpaka Malaba si mwingine ni William Ruto,” she declared.

