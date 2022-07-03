Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Ugandan Police have swung into action and taken over investigations into the authenticity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s University degree from Teams University.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in Uganda is said to have notified the Commission for University Education in Kenya that the matter is now under the police.

NCHE Executive Director Mary Okwakol was notifying CUE that it had stopped probing the matter considering that Ugandan Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has taken over the matter.

“NCHE commenced investigations in order to determine the authenticity of the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree awarded to Sakaja Johnson by Team University,” Okwakol said in the letter.

“However, prior to completion of our investigation, the Inspectorate of Government (IG) has commenced investigations into the same matter, hence superseding our action.”

“The purpose of this letter is, therefore, to inform you of the above development and to advise that a final position will be availed once the investigation by the IG is concluded,” she added.

CUE on Thursday said Sakaja’s degree is not eligible for recognition.

The body said the senator or NCHE failed to serve them with evidence that Sakaja was a student at the university.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.