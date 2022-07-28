Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s claims that police reservists were withdrawn from his Rift Valley stronghold in a bid to punish him.

Addressing the media yesterday, Matiang’i termed the claims as untruthful and incorrect, affirming that reservists were still helping in ensuring security in the region.

He explained that the deployment formula used is not only deployed by the Ministry of Interior but also relies on the risks in the targeted areas.

“There has never been a time we have withdrawn police reservists from the region or any other part of the country. What happens is reviews are done from time to time depending on what is needed in a particular area and in most cases, consultations are done even with the local leaders.”

“I have been in meetings where residents request us to reduce the number of guns in the hands of civilians while in some areas, they ask for deployments of reservists,” Matiang’i stated.

He further hit out at Ruto for allegedly peddling lies at a national forum, adding that if he were committed to his duties, then he would have been abreast with the security situation in the region.

“It would be better if people did their job. If they attended the meetings they were supposed to attend, if they sought briefs from the people they are supposed to, they would have been given proper information instead of going to embarrass themselves in that kind of manner,” the CS reiterated.

Ruto made the comments during the presidential debate where he claimed that he was at times forced to step in to guarantee Kenyans of their security.

