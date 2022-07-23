Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 July 2022 – It was not a lucky day for a thief who snatched a phone from a lady and attempted to flee after executing his evil mission.

The victim was busy on the phone, not knowing that a thief who was riding on a bike was eyeing the phone and waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

He snatched the phone from the lady and while attempting to flee, a motorist who spotted him quickly ran over him.

A Twitter user shared the video which was taken in South Africa and hailed the brave motorist for coming to the rescue of the lady.

He urged his fellow South Africans to follow in the footsteps of the motorist whenever they see someone being robbed.

“This is how you should unite and deal with criminals in Johannesburg CBD. Stop passing by when someone is being robbed,” he posted.

Cases of daylight muggings and violent robbery attacks are common in South Africa.

This is how you should unite and deal with criminals in #JoburgCBD and stop passing by when someone is robbed! pic.twitter.com/wx9ZAyPD9O — Kasi Economics🇿🇦 (@EconomicsMoghel) July 22, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST.