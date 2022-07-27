Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Njoki has been trending on Twitter after private messages of Twitter bigwig Asamoh bragging to a friend how he slept with her went viral.

Asamoh revealed that Njoki sets standards on Twitter, but it is very easy to lure her to bed.

He had promised to secure her a job but after satisfying his manly needs, he dumped her.

The pretty damsel is fond of posting thirst traps on Twitter.

Watch this video she posted on her timeline.

The Kenyan DAILY POST