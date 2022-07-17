Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart, William Ruto, have established themselves as the favorites to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

To build their political bases, the two have also been conducting vigorous campaigns around the country.

And now, according to Raila Odinga’s camp, they have access to intelligence reports from state agencies predicting the number of votes he will likely receive in the August presidential election.

According to Raila’s team, intelligence sources indicate that their candidate, Raila Odinga, has surpassed the 60 percent threshold.

The fresh intelligence findings came weeks after claims by Interior Cabinet Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Joe Mucheru, both of whom have access to intelligence.

They claimed that Raila Odinga will win by over 60 percent of the total votes that will be cast in the August elections.

However, DP Ruto and his team have dismissed such claims, adding that they are lying to Kenyans since they have realized Raila Odinga will lose..

