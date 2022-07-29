Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – KTN reporter Willy Lusige has shared a hilarious video showing the moment a man interrupted him when he was reporting live on TV.

Lusige was reporting from the streets of Mandera town when a man walked onto the set and requested him for change.

“Wakati huo huo viongozi kutoka eneo (at the same time, leaders from)…” Lusige was saying before the interruption.

“Wacha nimalize kwanza (wait for me to finish),” Lusige told him before carrying on as if nothing had happened.

Sharing the funny video on his Facebook page, Lusige wrote, “Ati Kiongozi naomba change ya elfu moja” Mimi change natoa wapi surely,”.

