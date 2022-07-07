Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – The first batch of 132 million ballots to be used during the August 9th Presidential election has arrived in the country.

This was confirmed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who said he will receive the ballots at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10 am on Thursday.

Chebukati also dismissed claims that some ballot papers have been taken to Uganda to assist in rigging the election in favor of Deputy President William Ruto.

“Today, we are receiving the first batch of ballot papers arriving today. All ballot papers will arrive from JKIA. No ballot papers are arriving from Uganda,” Chebukati said.

IEBC will print a total of 132,722,748 ballot papers, being one for each of the 22,120,458 registered voters for the six elective seats.

This is a big blow to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his team since he had requested the commission to allow him to travel to Greece to witness the printing of the ballot papers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.