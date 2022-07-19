Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – Residents of Nairobi’s Umoja estate were treated to a chaotic incident Monday night after Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri unleashed goons to attack supporters of his rival, Mark Mwenje.

Mwenje’s supporters were cornered by Theuri’s goons when they went to hang campaign posters in an area perceived to be Theuri’s ‘bedroom’.

The goons stoned Mwenje’s supporters and chased them away, leaving some with injuries.

Theuri, who is seeking another term in office on a UDA ticket, is said to be using violence to intimidate his political opponents.

He is facing stiff competition from Mark Mwenje.

Below is a video of Theuri’s goons attacking Mwenje’s supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.