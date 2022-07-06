Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Chiara Passari, ex-girlfriend of Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios has commented on the alleged assault he subjected her to.

The ex-girlfriend of the Australian tennis player who was charged with assaulting her, responded to an Instagram comment which defended her. She wrote ‘Thank you. Finally someone smart enough to understand how the justice system works.’

Kyrgios and Passari dated from 2020 to late last year with the tennis star now engaged Costeen Hatzi.

The alleged incident took place in December 2021 as confirmed by police in Canberra and the allegation is that Kyrgios grabbed Passari, with the charge carrying a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

While Kyrgios is yet to discuss the incident directly, he took to Instagram to post a photo of himself interacting a young female fan with the caption: ‘This is why I play… To all my youngsters out there, believe in yourself’.