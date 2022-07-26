Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Nick Cannon has welcomed a child with another woman.

Model Bre Tiesi, 31, and the rapper, 41, welcomed their first child together.

Tiesi announced the arrival of their son on Instagram on Monday, July 25.

She wrote:

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.”

She added of Cannon;

“Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

This is the first baby for Tiesi and Cannon’s eighth.

See her post and photos