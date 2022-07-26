Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s son, Legendary, needed “respiratory support” after his birth.

This was revealed in an 11-minute video Bre shared on Monday July 25. The celebrity couple’s son was born with a “long crown” which was caused by a nuchal hand, or a hand by his ear.

Announcing the arrival of her son, Bre shared a birthing video on YouTube and detailed the terrifying complication post-labour where her baby needed ‘respiratory support’.

‘I noticed he wasn’t crying,’ she told her subscribers. The fitness trainer revealed that a few moments later, the midwife used an air tube on her baby boy and when he started to wail, it was ‘the best sound I ever heard’.

Bre described the newborn as ‘perfect’ and revealed that he’s ‘in the 95 percentile’ following a doctors appointment.

She said giving birth was ‘the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful’.

‘The intensity of birth takes over your whole body and I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break,’ she wrote.

‘I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won’t he come, get him out,’ she added.

At the end of the video, Bre thanked her ‘amazing partner’ Nick and the rest of the team who supported her.

41-year-old Nick Cannon became a dad for the eighth time after model Bre, 31, welcomed their baby boy.

It’s Nick’s first child with Bre, but he is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, one, with Abby De La Rosa.

His late son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, died last December at just eight months old after battling brain cancer.