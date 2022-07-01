Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, is among Azimio La Umoja politicians who have been campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the Mt Kenya region.

Ngunjiri together with Kanini Kega (Kieni), Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa), and Muranga Woman Representative, Sabina Chege has been crisscrossing the Mt Kenya region preaching the Azimio gospel.

The quartet has also been going across the region bastardizing Deputy President William Ruto and warning residents against supporting his presidential bid in August.

However, on Thursday, after Ruto launched his bold manifesto, Ngunjiri Wambugu seems to have changed tune and endorsed the DP‘s bid.

In a Twitter message, Ngunjiri described Ruto’s manifesto as good and said the DP was sharp and composed.

He also said Raila and his team must be very strategic to beat DP Ruto in August.

“Even though I don’t support DP @WilliamsRuto, the guy is very composed and Sharp. I’ve seen him during His #KenyaKwanzaManifestoLaunch and every other Kenyan Must be happy.

“My Azimio family must be very strategic to beat This man,” Ngunjiri wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.