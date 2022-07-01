Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Program Officer (Wash) – Fahari Ya Jamii Project D/6/65/22 – 1 Post.

The University of Nairobi has received funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support implementation of the Kenya Health Partnerships for Quality Services (HIV, FP/RMNCAH, and WASH) in Nairobi and Kajiado Counties through the USAID Fahari ya Jamii Project. For successful implementation, the Project seeks to competitively fill the

above position.

The Position

This is a full time position based in Nairobi

Job description

The Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Program Officer will work closely with the Sub County Health Management teams to support system strengthening activities in sub counties, high- volume facilities and Community based activities. He/she will provide technical oversight and

capacity building to sub county, Facility and Community levels on all aspects of WASH services (Urban, Community Lead Total Sanitation, Infection Prevention and Control and Child Health Services) to ensure delivery of quality, relevant and quantifiable services. The incumbent will also

ensure that all staff –HCWs and CHVs have capacity/skills to manage, deliver and sustain the provision of comprehensive WASH and child health services at facility and community levels. This position will collaborate closely sub county teams and facility in charges to transfer strategies, achieve targets, utilize evaluation to inform program strategy, evidence-based reporting, and

sustainably strengthen the sub county health systems for WASH services. The position will be based at the sub-county and will report to the Community WASH/ RAMCHAH and Nutrition Lead in Nairobi.

Job specifications

The applicant should be a holder of Diploma in Environmental health /Bachelor’s degree in Community Development, Public Health or Population Health with Knowledge of WASH programs in Kenya and in-depth knowledge of Kenyan public health sector, including governmental and non-governmental settings. Should have strong technical experience in

implementing Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and RAMCAH project. He/she should have at least 5 years’ experience. Should be an aregistered member of the relevant professional body (Public Health Officers and Technicians Council and/or Association of Community Development Practitioners – Kenya)

Terms of appointment

This a position whose tenure is one (1) year contract renewable based on performance and by mutual consent. The salary is negotiable depending on the level of education and work experience.

NOTES

1. Applicants should email their application letters, certified copies of certificates, and curriculum vitae (CV) giving details of their qualifications, experience and three (3) referees, as well as indicating their telephone and e-mail contacts.

2. Applications and related documents should be forwarded through applicants’ Heads of Departments, where applicable, and be addressed to the Director, Human Resource, University of Nairobi.

3. Applicants should state their current designations, salaries and other benefits attached to those designations.

4. The application letter must bear the reference code indicated in the advertisement.

5. Late applications will not be considered.

6. Applications should be emailed to recruit-powufjp@uonbi.ac.ke as one file in PDF.

CLOSING DATE: TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022

THE UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

ONLY SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.