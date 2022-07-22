Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Photos of the mansion where newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will live in has been shared online.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, officially became husband and wife last weekend, tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas wedding on Saturday – 20 years after they first wedding was dated.

In June, TMZ reported that the couple had purchased a lavish Beverly Hills estate that was once owned by Danny DeVito and previously sold for $60 million.

The seven-bedroom house sprawls across 29,000-square-feet, and comes with a movie theater, hair salon, wine cellar, entertainment room, gym, sprawling pool, and multiple guest houses.

See photos below.