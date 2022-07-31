Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – A couple has gone viral after they chose to break the mould for their wedding.

The couple got married in a court yesterday, July 29, 2022, with just the best man and one bridesmaid in attendance.

After the wedding, the new couple is seen exiting a restaurant, still in the outfits they got married in, with packs of food in their hands.

Two people believed to be the bestman and lady followed just behind them.

Watch the video below.