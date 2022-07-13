Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – The New York state government has released an eerie video sharing what to do in the case of a nuclear attack

The warning comes after Russian state media boasted Russia could wipe out the East and West coast with four missiles.

Reporter Tony Dokoupil claimed a similar-sized bomb to the one dropped on Hiroshima would destroy much of Manhattan and create a mushroom cloud bigger than the Empire State building.

The likelihood of a nuclear bomb dropping is ‘very low’, but it is important people living in the city know what to do, the city’s Emergency Management Department said today.

The public service announcement advises locals to follow three steps – Get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.

In the footage, a city spokeswoman on a New York street says: ‘So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit. OK. So what do we do?’

‘There are three important steps I want you to remember. Step one, get inside, fast. You, your friends, your family, get inside.

‘And no, staying in the car is not an option. You need to get into a building and move away from the windows.’

The woman goes on to tell people to stay inside, shut all doors and windows and head to a basement if they have one, or sit in the middle of their building otherwise.

The government advised people who were outside during the nuclear attack to clean up immediately and remove radioactive dust.

The video doesn’t specify how the nuclear attack happened or if there is an Intel of an impending attack.

Watch the video below…

“Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.” The New York City government releases video on what to do in case of a nuclear attack. Do they know something? pic.twitter.com/6CcZxD4IK4 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 11, 2022