Monday, July 25, 2022 – A New-York based clothier, Tommy Olawale aka Tommy DNC, has drowned hours after posting a video of himself in a boat.

On Saturday, July 23, Tommy shared a video of himself chilling on a boat.

Hours after his friends including singer Davido, and actor Yomi Gold, stormed his page to express shock at his sudden demise.

According to comments from his friends, Tommy died after he drowned.

Hours before his demise, Tommy had also shared a video showing off his new haircut.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

Watch the video he shared before his demise below…