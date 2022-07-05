Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – Renowned blogger, Robert Alai, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President, William Ruto, planned the murder of late businessman, Jacob Juma after he confronted him when he discovered that he had an affair with controversial city lawyer Karen Nyamu.

Juma, who was also dating Karen Nyamu and financing her, reportedly confronted Ruto and slapped him for trying to mess with his girlfriend.

Ruto reportedly hired assassins to kill Jacob Juma after the incident as revealed by Robert Alai through a Facebook post.

Juma was murdered in 2016 on his way home after being confronted by armed gunmen.

Before he was killed, he had complained that his life was in danger.

He had revealed to the press that Deputy President William Ruto had sent him death threats.

