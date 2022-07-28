Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – New details have emerged on the last moments of International Criminal Court (ICC) witness, Christopher Koech, who mysteriously passed away.

Witnesses indicate that the deceased, who worked as a teacher at the Khaunga Primary School in Mumias, went to school on the morning of Saturday, July 16.

One hour later, he hurriedly left the institution for an undisclosed location before he was found lying by the roadside while in pain. He was sweating profusely with foam coming from his mouth.

When police officers arrive, a tussle between the two parties broke out with Koech demanding to be allowed to ride his motorbike while the officers blocked him arguing that his condition was worsening.

He was later transferred to Kakamega Referral Hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Koech’s family sent an appeal to the state pleading for Ksh300,000 to help them handle an upcoming autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death as well as cater for funeral expenses.

“We are racing against time to raise the Ksh300,000 to cater for the postmortem and burial preparations,” the deceased brother, Peter Leting, stated.

Human rights groups also joined the family in demanding justice for their kin, calling for speedy investigations into the incident.

“The government should waive all hospital charges now that the family is unable to meet the costs considering that the death has attracted public interest that can facilitate litigation.

“It is unfortunate that the Witness Protection Act is not being enforced by respective government agencies. Most of the ICC witnesses are living in fear while some of them have died under mysterious circumstances,” a human rights activist stated.

Koech was to travel to The Hague in the Netherlands to testify in lawyer Paul Gicheru’s case.

According to human rights activist who spoke to the media, Koech sought witness protection at some point over fear for his life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.