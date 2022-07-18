Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that new club signing Kalidou Koulibaly is fully fit and ready for the Premier League challenge ahead of the new season.

Koulibaly, 31, completed his £33m move from Napoli this week to replace Antonio Rudiger who left for Real Madrid last month.

Tuchel says he hopes Koulibaly can emulate Thiago Silva by becoming a key player for the club for years to come.

“That’s what we believe and that’s what he is here for,” Tuchel said at the Allegiant Stadium, via the Evening Standard.

“There were always rumours about him leaving Napoli and it was always super difficult – and in the end impossible – to get him because he was a key player.

“It’s nice he takes the challenge right now and we have Thiago Silva, who is even older and super experienced and still at the peak of his game. We hope Kalidou can do the same and play for many years for us.

“He is totally fit and ready for the challenge and he needs to be because we need him in top shape.”