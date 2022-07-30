Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 30 July 2022 – A Manhattan neurologist was convicted Friday, July 29, for raping and sexually assaulting six patients.

Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on all 12 counts after a month-long trial.

During the trial, the court heard testimony about how he manipulated, abused and even got the women hooked on pain meds so they were dependent on him.

The women – who testified at trial – were his patients at Beth Israel Medical Center and later at facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The doctor was convicted on 12 counts of third-degree rape, sexual abuse, attempted rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act.

He faces up to 25 years to life behind bars at his Sept. 14 sentencing.

Prosecutors argued at trial that the patients came to Cruciani with rare diseases and chronic pain problems. Cruciani would develop close personal relationships with the women and groom them for sexual relationships, prosecutors said. Cruciani would force the women to perform sexual acts in exchange for pain medication and would give them high doses of highly addictive medications to make sure they would keep coming back to him, prosecutors said. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement: “Ricardo Cruciani abused his power as a medical professional and knowingly took advantage of his patients’ pain. Dr. Cruciani left in his wake six survivors who continue to suffer from debilitating diseases, and now, years of trauma.”