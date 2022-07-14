Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, July 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has awarded his family members the coveted presidential medals barely 3 weeks before leaving office.

Uhuru’s nephew Jomo Gecaga and his niece Nana Gecaga have been gazetted among the recipients of this year’s presidential awards.

Jomo, who once served as President Uhuru’s personal assistant, was awarded the third-class recognition of the highest honor in Kenya – The Order of the Golden Heart (OGH).

On the other hand, Nana Gecaga received second-class recognition under the third-highest honor dubbed the Order of the Burning Spear (OBS).

In a Gazette notice, Uhuru said his two close relatives are among the 180 Kenyans who were recognized for their outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities.

“In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I, Uhuru Kenyatta President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces of the Republic of Kenya, confer Awards and Honours to the following persons,” read the notice in part.

Nana, who recently celebrated 23 years since she parted ways with alcohol, has for years served as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Both Jomo Gecaga and Nana Gecaga are children of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister, Jeni Wambui Gecaga.

The Head of State also feted State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, Justices Isaac Lenaola and Daniel Musinga, and Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu with the Chief of the Order of Burning Spear (CBS).

The awards of President Uhuru’s close relatives come just a day after President Uhuru’s sister Kristina Wambui Pratt was nominated for the conferment of an honorary degree by Kenyatta University.

In a notice, the University said her nomination was in recognition of Wambui’s commitment and service to the people living with disabilities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.