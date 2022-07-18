Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 7, 2022 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for reducing the price of Unga from Sh 250 per two kilograms to Sh 100.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture directed that all retailers should sell the two-kilogram packet of flour at Ksh100 or face prosecution.

“It is agreed between the parties that the ministry shall deploy market surveillance teams to ensure that sifted maize flour is sold at the maximum recommended retail price stated. The market price of maize (per 90kg bag) as of the date of this contract is in the range of Ksh5,800 and Ksh6,000. Based on this market price, MOALFC will compensate the miller for each unit sold,” the statement read in part.

The subsidy will be on for four weeks and overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture as well as the National Treasury, Cereal Millers Association, and Grain Mill Owners Association.

Reacting to the price reduction Havi, who is vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat using the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party accused the government of increasing the price of Unga and fuel and then reducing it to fool Kenyans.

“Mess up with the economy, have the prices of Fuel and Unga double. Then purport to lower the prices and say, “we are mindful of your plight as Kenyans. Vote.” No! It will not sail. It reminds us of those shops on Luthuli Avenue with 50 percent when in actual fact, there is no discount,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.