Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Five people are nursing serious injuries after an ugly confrontation between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Amani National Congress (ANC) supporters at a rally in Kakamega.

According to reports, the supporters clashed during a gubernatorial bid relaunch by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Saturday.

It is alleged that supporters of incumbent Malava MP Malulu Injendi of ANC clashed with those of his competitor Seth Panyako of UDA before the event began.

Some of the supporters are reported to have been armed with machetes which they used to stab their opponents during the ugly confrontation.

Two of the five supporters are nursing serious stab wounds and are admitted at the Royal Hospital in Kakamega.

“Sisi tulikuwa tunangojea mheshimiwa wetu. Kuna watu walikuwa wanafanya maandalizi. Mimi ndo nilikuwa target sababu mimi ndo nilikuwa narecord hizo vitu,” one of the victims told the press.

The incident comes days after Ruto had a hard time controlling a rowdy crowd during a rally in Vihiga, the home county of ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi.

This made Ruto clash with one of the supporters who seemed to have had a confrontation with the Deputy President.

“Wewe kijana wacha kunijibu, unanijibu kama nani? Kama umeleta kisirani kwa hii mkutano utoke. Huwezi kuja hapa kuharibu mkutano,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST