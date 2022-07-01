Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – Detectives have completed the necessary forensic examination and documentation of 6 gang members, responsible for the senseless murders recorded in Nakuru North, in recent days.

This follows a meticulous operation conducted by sleuths drawn from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, supported by their Special Service Unit counterparts.

Upon the arrest of the mastermind Evans Michori Kebwaro, in Keroka Kisii county, the detectives raided a dwelling house in Nakuru’s Kivumbini area at 3 am and pounced on Kebwaro’s five accomplices who had fallen into a deep slumber in a mud-walled room. The five were Julius Otieno, 27, Josphat Simiyu, 24, Dennis Nmbolo 25, Isaac Kinyanjui, 18 and Makhoha Wanjala, 25,

The unexpected arrival of the sleuths in the witching hours was a nightmare for the thugs who took time before coming to terms with the reality of the moment, as the hunter finally became the hunted.

The battle-hardened detectives gained access to the room from the roof, the door and window simultaneously, giving the thugs the biggest shock of their lives yet.

As the dust settled following the introductory commotion and with nowhere to run, the five surrendered to the good hands of our agents, as they became the latest guests of the state.

The six are currently being processed for arraignment, to answer for their crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.