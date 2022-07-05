Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A tourist’s trip to a zoo got ‘intimate’ quite quickly as an orangutan fondled and kissed her in a moment captured on video.

The woman was visiting Safari World in Bangkok last week when the excited animal copped a feel of her breasts and even gave her a kiss on the cheek when she was attempting to pose for a photo.

The ape grins wildly as people took photos and filmed the interaction.

The woman giggled as the orangutan continued to kiss her cheek.

Watch the video below

