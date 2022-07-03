Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Azimio gubernatorial candidate for Trans Nzoia, George Natembeya, is a man under siege due to his loose tongue.

This is after Kalenjins vowed to show him dust in the August polls over his inflammatory remarks against them.

Natembeya was quoted claiming that Saboti leadership should not be left to other communities apart from the dominant Luhya community.

Speaking on Friday, Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny warned Natembeya against divisive politics ahead of the August 9, general polls.

According to Kutuny, Natembeya’s recent remarks on the Kalenjin community were unfortunate and could risk driving away more votes from Natembeya and Raila Odinga’s Azimio as a whole.

He challenged Natembeya to disown and swallow his words and be a leader for all the 42 communities living in Trans Nzoia County, adding that no single community will be able to vote him into power alone come August.

“I told Natembeya to roll his sleeves and meet other men in the race. I, however, want to warn him against assumptions that he will be voted in by one community and win this gubernatorial race. You cannot be a governor for one community even if you win. You should be a governor of those who voted for you and those who voted against you,” stated Kutuny.

Kutuny said it was unfortunate for a national leader of Natembeya’s caliber to utter discriminative remarks against a community, saying his words could cost him his bid if not corrected in time.

“I had decided to support you but your discriminative words against the Kalenjin community in Trans Nzoia are so unfortunate. You should mend your ways and words. You have been a regional Commission, a PC and we expect uniting politics and not divisive ones. A tongue is a small organ but brings a lot of destruction, you should watch out because a pot always breaks at the doorsteps,” added Kutuny.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.